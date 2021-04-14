fbpx
Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Figure Surges To 74

COVID-19 News

April 14, 20210109
Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infection figure surged to 74 on Tuesday. This is according to the latest report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The figure was gathered across 5 states for Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 163,911 cases of the virus to date, of this number 154,225 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections on Tuesday day with 30 new cases, while Enugu and the FCT recorded 11 cases each.

The figures recorded in the other 6 states are;  Akwa Ibom (8), Osun (5), Kaduna (4), Ebonyi (2), Rivers (2), and Ekiti (1).

