Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Figure Reaches New High

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 figure reached a record high on Monday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that it recorded over 1,200 new cases across the country.

The figure was recorded across 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The commission made the announcement via its Twitter page on Monday, December 04, 2021. Nigeria is currently experiencing a second wave of the pandemic. Prior to Monday’s figure, the country’s last daily highest figure was 1,145, which was recorded on December 17.

Lagos State accounted for over half of the fresh cases recorded with 654 positive samples, followed by FCT with 200, and Plateau with 60.

Also, the NCDC reported seven COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,318.

It also reported the recovery of 655 patients on Monday, which takes the number of discharged patients to 75,699 – the new recoveries included 218 persons in Lagos.

Out of a total of 91,351 samples confirmed positive so far across the 36 states and the FCT, 14,267 are currently active cases.

Lagos has the highest number of active cases with 4,712 patients; FCT has the second most infections with 4,585, while Oyo comes next with 591.