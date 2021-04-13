fbpx
Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Figure Drops To 44

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Figure Drops To 44

April 13, 2021094
Nigeria's Daily COVID-19 Figure Drops To 44

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infection figure dipped further to 44 on Monday. This is according to the latest report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The figure was gathered across 5 states for Monday, April 12, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 163,837 cases of the virus to date, of this number 154,177 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Enugu recorded the highest number of infections on Monday with 22 new cases, while Lagos State and FCT recorded 15 and 4 cases each.

READ ALSO: Remote Working, Homeschooling Amid COVID-19

The figures recorded in the other 8 states are; Osun (2), Kaduna(1).

About Author

Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Figure Drops To 44
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

FG Should Provide Funding For Establishment Of Ranches - Northern Governors COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 14, 20200106

Northern State Governors Forum Calls For Coordinated Response to COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Northern States Governors’ Forum has called for a coordinated response to the COVID-19 Pandemic ravaging the country. The call was made during a meeting
Read More
Nigeria's Daily COVID-19 Figure Drops To 44 COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
July 16, 20200135

NCDC Confirms 643 New Cases of COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has recorded 643 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s total infections to 34,259. This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Contr
Read More
Nigeria's COVID-19 Infection Rate Slows As NCDC Records 135 New Cases COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
October 2, 20200194

NCDC Confirms 153 New Cases of COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria on Thursday recorded 153 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. 153 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.