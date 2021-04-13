Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Figure Drops To 44

April 13, 2021 94

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infection figure dipped further to 44 on Monday. This is according to the latest report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The figure was gathered across 5 states for Monday, April 12, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 163,837 cases of the virus to date, of this number 154,177 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Enugu recorded the highest number of infections on Monday with 22 new cases, while Lagos State and FCT recorded 15 and 4 cases each.

The figures recorded in the other 8 states are; Osun (2), Kaduna(1).