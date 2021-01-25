Nigeria’s Daily Count Of COVID-19 Drops To 964 New Cases

January 25, 2021 12

Nigeria’s daily count of COVID-19 dropped on Sunday to 964 new cases for the first time in three weeks. The figure was across 18 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Nigeria’s COVID19 figure had been on the increase in recent weeks surpassing 2,000 cases on Saturday, the highest recorded to date. The last time the country recorded below 1,000 cases was January 3.

Within the three-week period — between January 3 and January 24 — the number of confirmed infections has risen from 90,080 to 121,566, just as the fatality toll has moved from 1,311 to 1,504.

Nigeria also recorded its highest single-day count within the same 21-day period – 2,314 positive samples were confirmed in 23 states and the FCT on January 22.

However, the number of recoveries has also improved significantly within the same period, rising from 75,044 to 97,228.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the January 24 update saw Lagos topping the list with 360 cases, followed by FCT with 88, and Ogun with 73 infections.

Two persons were confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications on Saturday, while 1,327 patients were discharged, which included 774 community recoveries in Lagos.

While Nigeria has now exceeded two million on its number of samples tested across the country, 23,568 are currently active cases.

Lagos (8,851), FCT (4,706), and Nasarawa (1,158) account for the highest number of active cases in the country.