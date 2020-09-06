Nigeria’s COVID-19 New Infections Figure Drops to 162

- September 6, 2020
COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has reported 162 new cases of the coronavirus infections in the country.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 54,905 with 42,922 discharged and 1,054 deaths.

Lagos tops the latest list with 53 cases, followed by Gombe with 21, and Oyo 19.

Full List:

Source: VON

