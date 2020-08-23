Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections Surge by 601 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 601 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.
The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 51,905 with 38,767 discharged and 997 deaths.
The Centre on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.
601 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-404
FCT-37
Oyo-19
Ondo-14
Abia-13
Enugu-13
Kaduna-13
Edo-12
Kano-12
Kwara-11
Ebonyi-10
Nasarawa-7
Ogun-6
Osun-5
Delta-5
Niger-5
Plateau-4
Bayelsa-4
Katsina-3
Ekiti-2
Imo-2
51,905 confirmed
38,767 discharged
997 deaths pic.twitter.com/g7HhLNEbGV
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 22, 2020
Source: VON
