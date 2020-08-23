Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections Surge by 601 New Cases

By
- August 23, 2020
COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 601 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 51,905 with 38,767 discharged and 997 deaths.

The Centre on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

Source: VON

