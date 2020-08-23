Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections Surge by 601 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 601 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 51,905 with 38,767 discharged and 997 deaths.

The Centre on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

601 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-404

FCT-37

Oyo-19

Ondo-14

Abia-13

Enugu-13

Kaduna-13

Edo-12

Kano-12

Kwara-11

Ebonyi-10

Nasarawa-7

Ogun-6

Osun-5

Delta-5

Niger-5

Plateau-4

Bayelsa-4

Katsina-3

Ekiti-2

Imo-2 51,905 confirmed

38,767 discharged

997 deaths pic.twitter.com/g7HhLNEbGV — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 22, 2020

Source: VON