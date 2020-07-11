Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections Rise by 575 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 575 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s total infections to 31,323.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night while announcing new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, “Till date, 31323 cases have been confirmed, 12795 cases have been discharged and 709 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”.

The NCDC said the new cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that Lagos, the country’s epicentre for the virus continues to account for the highest infections per state with 224 new cases.

575 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-224

Oyo-85

FCT-68

Rivers-49

Kaduna-39

Edo-31

Enugu-30

Delta-11

Niger-10

Katsina-9

Ebonyi-5

Gombe-3

Jigawa-3

Plateau-2

Nassarawa-2

Borno-2

Kano-1

Abia-1 31,323 confirmed

12,795 discharged

709 deaths pic.twitter.com/Mav9p5BNJr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 10, 2020

Source: VON