Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infection Rate Slows As NCDC Records 135 New Cases

March 19, 2021 131

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, recorded a decline in the number of new cases as the figure slipped to 135 new cases of COVID-19 across 16 states including the Federal Capital Territory. No death linked with the virus was recorded according to the report as the figure remained at 2,027.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 161,409 cases of the virus to date, of this number 146,890 cases have been discharged and 2,027 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Resources ‘Insufficient’ To Bridge Infrastructural Gap – Osinbajo

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos had 41 new cases making it the State with the highest figure for Thursday.

The figures recorded in the other 15 states and FCT are;, mo (20), Ogun (14), FCT (10), Kebbi (11), Rivers (10), Akwa Ibom (8), Plateau (4), Ebonyi (3), Kaduna (3), Kano (3), Osun (3), Oyo (2), Ekiti (1), Gombe (1), and Nasarawa (1).