Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infection Rate Slows as NCDC Confirms 288 New Cases

- August 4, 2020
NCDC

Nigeria has recorded 288 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 44,129.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday night via Twitter.

According to the health agency, the new infections were recorded Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 other states of the federation.

While Lagos topped the list with 88 new cases, the FCT reported 25 fresh infections.

The other states with new cases include Kwara – 33, Osun – 27, Enugu – 25, Abia – 20, Kaduna – 17, Plateau and Rivers – 13, Delta – 10, Gombe – 8.

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,35513,0032,160192
FCT3,9972,7671,18842
Oyo2,7711,3471,39628
Edo2,3112401,98487
Rivers1,8423081,48153
Kano1,5972741,27053
Delta1,5201181,35943
Kaduna1,4982381,24812
Ogun1,4072071,17624
Plateau1,24068653519
Ondo1,20453164825
Enugu84634348518
Ebonyi8084973326
Kwara78650725821
Katsina74626545724
Gombe6206852923
Borno613956935
Abia6021264715
Osun58027429412
Bauchi5612852013
Imo4693211399
Benue356285647
Bayelsa3393428421
Nasarawa3391082238
Jigawa322330811
Niger2237813312
Akwa Ibom221641507
Adamawa164698510
Sokoto154113716
Ekiti15283672
Anambra135487512
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe675548
Cross River5835194
Taraba5443110
Kogi5032

 

Meanwhile, states with fewer cases include Ogun – 4, Oyo – 3, Katsina – 1 and Bauchi – 1.

On a positive note, the country has been able to manage the coronavirus after successfully discharging 20,663 said to have recovered from COVID-19.

However, eight new deaths were reported, thus bringing the total number of fatalities to 896.

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 689,758 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 18,109,730 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,505,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 4,168 new deaths and 217,273 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were India with 771 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 541 and the United States with 515.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 154,860 deaths from 4,667,957 cases. At least 1,468,689 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 94,104 deaths from 2,733,677 cases, Mexico with 47,746 deaths from 439,046 cases, Britain with 46,201 deaths from 304,695 cases, and India with 38,135 deaths from 1,803,695 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Spain 61, Peru 59, and Italy 58.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,428 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,013 recoveries.

Europe overall has 210,698 deaths from 3,205,646 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 201,893 deaths from 4,982,627 infections and the United States and Canada 163,839 deaths from 4,784,815 cases.

Asia has 64,795 deaths from 2,982,092 cases, Middle East 27,980 deaths from 1,174,863 cases, Africa 20,300 deaths from 959,620 cases, and Oceania 253 deaths from 20,075 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Source: Channels TV

