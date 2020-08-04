Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infection Rate Slows as NCDC Confirms 288 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 288 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 44,129.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday night via Twitter.

According to the health agency, the new infections were recorded Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 other states of the federation.

While Lagos topped the list with 88 new cases, the FCT reported 25 fresh infections.

The other states with new cases include Kwara – 33, Osun – 27, Enugu – 25, Abia – 20, Kaduna – 17, Plateau and Rivers – 13, Delta – 10, Gombe – 8.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,355 13,003 2,160 192 FCT 3,997 2,767 1,188 42 Oyo 2,771 1,347 1,396 28 Edo 2,311 240 1,984 87 Rivers 1,842 308 1,481 53 Kano 1,597 274 1,270 53 Delta 1,520 118 1,359 43 Kaduna 1,498 238 1,248 12 Ogun 1,407 207 1,176 24 Plateau 1,240 686 535 19 Ondo 1,204 531 648 25 Enugu 846 343 485 18 Ebonyi 808 49 733 26 Kwara 786 507 258 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Gombe 620 68 529 23 Borno 613 9 569 35 Abia 602 126 471 5 Osun 580 274 294 12 Bauchi 561 28 520 13 Imo 469 321 139 9 Benue 356 285 64 7 Bayelsa 339 34 284 21 Nasarawa 339 108 223 8 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Niger 223 78 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 64 150 7 Adamawa 164 69 85 10 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Ekiti 152 83 67 2 Anambra 135 48 75 12 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 67 5 54 8 Cross River 58 35 19 4 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Meanwhile, states with fewer cases include Ogun – 4, Oyo – 3, Katsina – 1 and Bauchi – 1.

On a positive note, the country has been able to manage the coronavirus after successfully discharging 20,663 said to have recovered from COVID-19.

However, eight new deaths were reported, thus bringing the total number of fatalities to 896.

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 689,758 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 18,109,730 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,505,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 4,168 new deaths and 217,273 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were India with 771 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 541 and the United States with 515.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 154,860 deaths from 4,667,957 cases. At least 1,468,689 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 94,104 deaths from 2,733,677 cases, Mexico with 47,746 deaths from 439,046 cases, Britain with 46,201 deaths from 304,695 cases, and India with 38,135 deaths from 1,803,695 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Spain 61, Peru 59, and Italy 58.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,428 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,013 recoveries.

Europe overall has 210,698 deaths from 3,205,646 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 201,893 deaths from 4,982,627 infections and the United States and Canada 163,839 deaths from 4,784,815 cases.

Asia has 64,795 deaths from 2,982,092 cases, Middle East 27,980 deaths from 1,174,863 cases, Africa 20,300 deaths from 959,620 cases, and Oceania 253 deaths from 20,075 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

