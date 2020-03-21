Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infection Cases Swells to 22

The Nigeria government has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 22.

Although two of the 22 cases have been discharged, including the Italian index case, after their viral load returned negative, the country now has 20 patients in various isolation wards across the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said of the 10 cases, three were from the Federal Capital Territory, while seven were in Lagos.

He said: “All 10 new cases are Nigerian nationals; nine of them have travel history to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom, and they returned to the country in the past one week. The 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

“The three cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the seven new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH). Yaba.”

Ehanire said all 10 new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and were currently receiving treatment.

Breaking down the burden of the outbreak in the country, he said although 22 cases have been confirmed since virus was confirmed February 27, two of the patients have been discharged, while no death has been recorded.

He said: “The federal government remains committed to working with states to provide optimal care for all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.”

He emphasized that contact tracing was ongoing to identify all persons who have been in

contact with the new confirmed cases.

“The Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health has heightened screening at all air, land and sea points of entry into Nigeria and adapted the protocols to reflect the travel guidance issued by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of

Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) supported by partners continues to coordinate response activities and strengthen preparedness capacity across states nationwide.”

He said an intensive national risk communications campaign was ongoing to inform Nigerians about COVID-19, adding that the ministry was working closely with states and the Presidential Task Force on the Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to review response activities and institute measures to protect the health of Nigerians.

Ehanire said: “It is important that Nigerians strictly adhere to social distancing and other

necessary precautions in place. These measures include washing of hands regularly with soap and water, or the use an alcohol-based sanitiser if no water and soap is available.

“Social distancing is crucial to reducing the spread of COVID-19 through the use of no-touch greetings, maintaining at least two metres distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, as well as staying home if unwell.”

