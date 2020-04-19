Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infection Cases Hits 542

Nigeria has confirmed 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Confirming the cases on its official Twitter handle, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC stated that 23 of the cases are in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun, one in Oyo and one in Ekiti.

With the latest addition, the number of confirmed cases has hit 542 in the country with 166 discharged and 19 deaths. There are 19 states plus FCT with confirmed cases in Nigeria.

Source: VON