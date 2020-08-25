Nigeria’s COVID-19 Figure Surges by 321 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 321 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 52,548.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday night through its official Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the 321 new cases were from 24 states. Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 98 new cases while the nation’s Federal Capital Territory was second with 34.

“Lagos-98 FCT-34 Kaduna-30 Nasarawa-25 Benue-21 Plateau-17 Rivers-15 Adamawa-11 Ogun-11 Enugu-9 Edo-8 Delta-7 Ekiti-7 Gombe-5 Ebonyi-4 Bayelsa-3 Kano-3 Ondo-3 Cross River-2 Imo-2 Kebbi-2 Niger-2 Abia-1 Bauchi-1,” the NCDC tweeted.

The NCDC also tweeted that as of 24 August, 52,548 cases had been confirmed, 39,257 cases treated and discharged, while 1004 deaths were recorded

Source: VON