Nigeria’s COVID-19 Figure Jumps by 476 New Cases

- August 21, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 476 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 50,964 with 37,569 discharged and 992 deaths.

The Centre on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

Source: VON

