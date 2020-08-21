Nigeria’s COVID-19 Figure Jumps by 476 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 476 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.
The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 50,964 with 37,569 discharged and 992 deaths.
The Centre on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.
476 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-235
FCT-44
Kaduna-41
Borno-33
Plateau-28
Abia-13
Edo-13
Rivers-12
Imo-11
Oyo-10
Kano-9
Kwara-7
Enugu-5
Katsina-5
Gombe-4
Ogun-4
Nasarawa-1
Zamfara-1
50,964 confirmed
37,569 discharged
992 deaths pic.twitter.com/2crpzyzHoO
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 20, 2020
Source: VON
