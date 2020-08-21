Nigeria’s COVID-19 Figure Jumps by 476 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 476 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 50,964 with 37,569 discharged and 992 deaths.

The Centre on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

476 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-235

FCT-44

Kaduna-41

Borno-33

Plateau-28

Abia-13

Edo-13

Rivers-12

Imo-11

Oyo-10

Kano-9

Kwara-7

Enugu-5

Katsina-5

Gombe-4

Ogun-4

Nasarawa-1

Zamfara-1 50,964 confirmed

37,569 discharged

992 deaths pic.twitter.com/2crpzyzHoO — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 20, 2020

Source: VON