Nigeria’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 19 as 1 Dies in Lagos

Another patient receiving treatment for coronavirus in Lagos has died, bringing the total number of persons who have died from COVID-19 complications to 19.

The state’s ministry of health announced the death on its Twitter handle on Saturday..

*️⃣10 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 3 females & 7 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians 🇮🇳 &1Filipino 🇵🇭 were discharged after full recovery & testing negative twice consecutively.

*️⃣With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos now 117 — LSMOH (@LSMOH) April 25, 2020

Lagos currently has 670 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest of the country’s 1,095 cases in Nigeria since the index case was recorded on February 27, 2020.

A breakdown of the figure in Lagos shows 117 persons have been discharged, 13 have been transferred, two persons have been evacuated, while the number of active cases stands at 519.

As part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, said compulsory wearing of face masks would begin from next week.

“From next week, we are going to ask that face masks be compulsorily worn in public places; this is part of the deliberation we have had to go through extensively today,” he had said while giving an update on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have commissioned more than one million face masks to be distributed in the state. A total of 1,095 cases have been confirmed in 27 states and the federal capital territory.”

Source: The Cable