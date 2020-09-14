Nigeria’s COVID-19 Daily Infections Figure Drops Significantly to 79 New Cases

For the first time since April, Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections dropped below 100.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 79 new cases on Sunday night — the lowest daily count in close to five months.

The new infections were recorded in 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Before September 13, 2020, the last time the country recorded less than 100 new positive samples was on April 27, when 64 cases were confirmed — at the time, Nigeria had 1,337 cases, out of which 251 patients had recovered, while 40 persons had died.

However, two months later, the count had increased to 24,077 cases with 8,625 recoveries and 558 deaths.

By August 27, Nigeria had crossed 50,000 cases; although recoveries had also exceeded 40,000, on the flip side, the country had topped 1,000 on its fatality toll.

While the current count of confirmed cases is inching slowly towards 60,000, Sunday’s figure seems to point towards a major bend in relation to flattening the curve of infection.

Four new deaths were recorded on Sunday, with the fatality toll now 1,082.

Meanwhile, with 64 people discharged on Sunday, Nigeria recorded its lowest daily recoveries since May 21 when 47 patients were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Out of 56,256 persons now confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the 36 states and FCT, 44,152 have recovered.

79 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-30

Kaduna-17

Ogun-7

Anambra-5

Kano-4

Katsina-3

FCT-3

Akwa Ibom-3

Oyo-2

Rivers-2

Delta-1

Plateau-1

Ondo-1 56,256 confirmed

44,152 discharged

1,082 deaths pic.twitter.com/8qLG3BrGT3 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 13, 2020

Source: The Cable