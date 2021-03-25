Nigeria’s COVID-19 Daily Infection Figure Drops To 96 New Cases

March 25, 2021 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19 across 12 states for Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 162,178 cases of the virus to date, of this number 148,726 cases have been discharged and 2,031 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections on Wednesday with 28 new cases while Yobe and Akwa Ibom States record 20and 10 cases respectively.

The figures recorded in the other 12 states are; Cross River (9), Kaduna (6), Kano (5), Edo (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Jigawa (2), Osun (2), Borno (1), Nasarawa (1), Rivers (1), and Sokoto (1).

The NCDC also reported discharging 73 patients based on community recoveries in Akwa Ibom State and 20 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines..