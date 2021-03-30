Nigeria’s COVID-19 Daily Infection Figure Drops To 48 New Cases

March 30, 2021 86

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infection rate continued to slow down as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 across 8 states for Monday, March 29, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 162,641 cases of the virus to date, of this number 150,466 cases have been discharged and 2,049 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections on Monday with 13 new cases while Kaduna and Nasarawa States record 7 cases each.

The figures recorded in the other 5 states are; Kano (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (4), Akwa Ibom (3), and Osun (3).