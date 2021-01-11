fbpx
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 100,000 Infections

January 11, 2021
Since February 27, 2020, when Nigeria’recorded its index case the country’s COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000.

The latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for January 10, 2020, reveals that Nigeria recorded 1,024 fresh cases of the virus across 16 states and the federal capital territory (FCT.

Lagos State which is the most affected to date had the highest recorded cases with 653 positive samples, Plateau recorded 63 infections while Benue had 48.

Eight COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Sunday. The country’s death toll has risen to 1,358.

The NCDC reported 613 patients were discharged, this includes 253 persons in Lagos — were discharged on Sunday, and the total number of recoveries has now surpassed 80,000.

The number of active cases currently stands at 18,699, with Lagos and FCT at the top of the list with 6,858 and 5,563 infections, respectively.

A total of 100,087 cases have now been confirmed across the country, but 80,030 patients have been discharged.

