Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit over 7,000 as NCDC Confirms 339 New Cases

With 339 new cases confirmed on Thursday, Nigeria has now recorded more than 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases on Thursday night.

With the latest announcement, a total of 7,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The number discharged patients also increased to 1,907, while the total number of fatalities is now 211.

339 new cases of #COVID19; 139-Lagos

28-Kano

28-Oyo

25-Edo

22-Katsina

18-Kaduna

14-Jigawa

13-Yobe

13-Plateau

11-FCT

8-Gombe

5-Ogun

4-Bauchi

4-Nasarawa

3-Delta

2-Ondo

1-Rivers

1-Adamawa 7016 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1907

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 21, 2020

Nigeria has also crossed the 40,000 mark on testing with 40,043 sanples tested as of May 20, 2020.

Although a far cry from the NCDC’s target of two million tests within the next three months, the increase is still quite significant as just one month ago, less than 9,000 samples had been tested.

With the increase in the number of cases and the focus on COVID-19, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says the country is working towards ensuring that healthcare workers do not compromise on the provision of routine healthcare services outside the scope of COVID-19.

Source: The Cable