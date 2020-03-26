Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Swells to 51 – NCDC

The number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has reached 51, with five more persons infected.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It said one of those infected is in Rivers while Lagos and Abuja recorded two new cases each.

The centre said three of the new cases are returning travellers while two are close contacts of an infected person.

Coronavirus is now in eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT). While Lagos has the highest number with 32, FCT follows with 10 and Ogun, three.

Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun, and Rivers have one case each. Two persons had earlier recovered from the disease which has killed one person in Nigeria.

To curb its spread, most states and the FCT have banned gatherings of more than 50 persons.

Most schools in the country have also been shut down. As of Wednesday, there were 2,475 cases of the coronavirus across 46 African countries, with 64 deaths recorded.

Globally, the cases have reached 467,500 with at least 21,170 deaths.