Nigeria’s Consulate In New York Alerts Nigerians Over Fake Passport Website

September 2, 20210144
Nigerians have been advised against visiting unverified websites to process passports, as a website claiming to produce passports has been found to swindle unsuspecting victims.

This notice was brought to the fore by the Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York on Wednesday.

The notice said, “The attention of the Consulate has been drawn to the operations of a website, www.nigerianpassports.com purporting to be a platform for processing Nigerian Passport.

“The Consulate wishes to state that this website is fake and set up to defraud applicants for Nigerian passport.

“While the Consulate liaises with local authorities and the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, in Abuja, to investigate this fraudulent website, the general public is reminded that the global website for applications for Nigerian passport remains portal.immigration.gov.ng.

“For the consulate in New York, the website is www.nigeriahouse.com.

“All enquiries to the consulate may be channelled through the following email address: [email protected]

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

