Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff Dies in Plane Crash

May 21, 2021 130

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, is one of those who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Sources in the Military disclosed this to journalists on Friday.

It was gathered that eight people were on board the flight that crashed in Kaduna on Friday.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that there was an accident involving one of its aircraft in Kaduna but did not go into details.

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” the statement signed by Edward Gabkwet, the force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, read.