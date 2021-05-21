fbpx
Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff Dies in Plane Crash

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff Dies in Plane Crash

May 21, 20210130
NAF Helicopter crash

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, is one of those who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Sources in the Military disclosed this to journalists on Friday.

It was gathered that eight people were on board the flight that crashed in Kaduna on Friday.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that there was an accident involving one of its aircraft in Kaduna but did not go into details.

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” the statement signed by Edward Gabkwet, the force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, read.

About Author

Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff Dies in Plane Crash
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

September 27, 20141109

NCAA Inspects Bayelsa Airport Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bayelsa State government has said that sand-filling work has been completed at the site of  the state-owned International Cargo Airport project at Amass
Read More
September 26, 2016088

Dangote To Invest $20bn In Nigerian Economy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Despite the ongoing economic recession, Africa’s richest man and President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has restated his promise to invest about $2
Read More
Sanwo-Olu's Administration To Unveil Lagos State's 30-Year Development Plan [ MAIN ]COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 17, 20200272

EndSars Violence: Sanwo-Olu Seeks Support For States in 2021 Budget

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged the National Assembly to make budgetary provisions for states that were affected by the EndSars vi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.