Nigeria’s Catholic Bishops Offer 435 Hospitals, Clinics to Curb Coronavirus

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria CBCN, has donated a total of 435 Hospitals and Clinics to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Receiving members of the Conference in his office, the Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Task Force, Boss Mustapha, appreciated and thanked the Bishops’ Conference for making their medical facilities and clinics available describing the gesture as not only timely but necessary as it would assist medical practitioners in their efforts to halt the spread of the pandemic in the country.

‘‘We will continue to work with all faith-based organizations, civil society groups and all men of goodwill interested in helping out at this time of need’’., the SGF said

According to Mr. Mustapha, the coronavirus does not respect religion, tribe, race or status. He, therefore, called for all hands to be on deck to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Speaking on behalf of the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, the Arch Bishop of Abuja Arch Diocese and Arch Bishop Ignatius Kaigama, informed the SGF that the conference is praying for the PTF to succeed in its fight against COVID 19 and jointly thanked the Federal Government for setting up the Presidential Task Force.

