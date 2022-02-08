fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s Capacity To Repay Our Loan Is Adequate- IMF

February 8, 20220106
IMF Advises CBN On Cyber Security, Operational Risks Of eNaira

The executive board of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement issued on Monday that Nigeria is adequately able to repay her loans following the conclusion of its 2021 article IV consultation with Nigeria.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria received a $3.4 billion facility from the IMF in April 2020. The IMF board commended the proactive approach of Nigeria’s authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.

It, however, said the country’s outlook remains subject to significant risks, including from the pandemic trajectory, oil price uncertainty, and security challenges.

“Directors noted that Nigeria’s capacity to repay the Fund is adequate. They encouraged addressing data gaps to allow timely and clear assessments of reserve adequacy,” the statement reads.

The directors emphasized the need for major reforms in the fiscal, exchange rate, trade, and governance areas to lift long-term, inclusive growth.

“Directors highlighted the urgency of fiscal consolidation to create policy space and reduce debt sustainability risks. In this regard, they called for significant domestic revenue mobilization, including by further increasing the value-added tax rate, improving tax compliance, and rationalizing tax incentives,” the statement reads.

“Directors also urged the removal of untargeted fuel subsidies with compensatory measures for the poor and transparent use of saved resources. They stressed the importance of further strengthening social safety nets.

“Directors welcomed the removal of the official exchange rate and recommended further measures towards a unified and market-clearing exchange rate to help strengthen Nigeria’s external position, taking advantage of the current favorable conditions.

“They noted that exchange rate reforms should be accompanied by macroeconomic policies to contain inflation, structural reforms to improve transparency and governance, and clear communications regarding exchange rate policy.”

The directors recommended that Nigeria strengthen its monetary operational framework over the medium term — focusing on price stability and scaling back the central bank’s quasi-fiscal operations.

They also welcomed the resilience of the banking sector and the planned expiration of pandemic-related support measures.

Speaking on the newly launched eNaira, the IMF directors said that it could help foster financial inclusion and improve the delivery of social assistance, but noted the importance of closely monitoring its associated risks.

“Directors emphasized the need for bold reforms in the trade regime and agricultural sector, as well as investments, to promote diversification and job-rich growth and harness the gains from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement,” the statement adds.

“Improvement in transparency and governance are also crucial for strengthening business confidence and public trust. Directors called for stronger efforts to improve the transparency of COVID-19 emergency spending.”

EU Donates 2million Doses Of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine To FG
Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria’s Capacity To Repay Our Loan Is Adequate- IMF
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 18, 20130213

Sanusi: CBN May Revisit Naira Redesign Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Lamido Sanusi, on Wednesday made a case for the revisit of the suspended naira redesigning project earlier
Read More
APC Chieftain Bola Tiunbu Returns to Nigeria 2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 9, 20190500

Tinubu says Atiku Lacks Direction

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Co-Chair of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Bola Tinubu, has stated that the p
Read More
Voice, Video Calls Become New Features Of WhatsApp Desktop App COVERNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
May 14, 20190397

Whatsapp Warns 1.5 billion Users to Update against Risk of Hackers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram WhatsApp on Monday urged all of its 1.5 billion users to update their apps as an added precaution against hackers who remotely install surveillance software
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.