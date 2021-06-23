fbpx
Nigeria's 50 Years As OPEC Member To Be Celebrated

The intergovernmental body, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will celebrate Nigeria’s 50th year as a member.

Nigeria joined the organisation in 1971 under the Yakubu Gowon regime, as OPEC’s 11th member.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by OPEC’s Secretary-General, Mohammad Barkindo, the celebration would reflect on the Nigeria-OPEC relationship over the years and partners that have made the relationship better.

The statement lauded the positive impact Nigerian public servants have had on the organisation.

Barkindo said in the statement, “To commemorate this landmark date, the OPEC Secretariat has pieced together a special OPEC Bulletin.

“The edition will look at the history of Nigeria’s relationship with OPEC, including the many giants of Nigerian public service, who have been responsible for the successful five-decade relationship that has evolved with OPEC.

“We will interview high-level figures and examine and explore other topical issues surrounding Nigeria.

“OPEC has been fortunate to benefit from the talent, wisdom and extraordinary capabilities of generations of Nigerian public servants.

“They have been integral to what the organisation has achieved.

“Over the course of the five decades of OPEC Membership, Nigeria has been a constructive partner, seeking consensus and always encouraging compromise.

“The special OPEC Bulletin highlights all these.

“The unique relationship between OPEC and Nigeria has been mutually beneficial and laden with a plethora of successes.

“The golden anniversary of Nigeria’s membership is indeed a cause for celebration.

“I very much hope that all Nigerians will celebrate with us, not only reflecting on the past but also considering how we can build a more prosperous future together.”

Nigeria’s 50 Years As OPEC Member To Be Celebrated
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

