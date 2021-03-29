fbpx
Nigerian’s Would Require Visa To Visit Kano If The Country Breaks Up – Osinbajo

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Nigerian’s Would Require Visa To Visit Kano If The Country Breaks Up – Osinbajo

March 29, 2021041
Nigerian's Will Require Visa To Visit Kano If The Country Breaks Up - Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has advised those calling for Nigeria to break up to have a rethink, adding that if Nigeria does break, they may need visas to travel to places like Kano.

Osinbajo said this while delivering his speech virtually at the 12th Bola Tinubu colloquium held in commemoration of Tinubu’s 69th birthday in Kano.

READ ALSO: ‘Nigerians Should Stop Dwelling On Negative Things’ – Femi Adesina

The Vice-President, who is the special guest of honour, said the initial plan was to hold a completely virtual event but Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State offered to host a physical event that would run alongside the virtual one on Zoom.

“For the purveyors of breaking up into small components, into small countries, perhaps they should be reminded that we would not have been able to accept Governor Ganduje’s offer to come to Kano at a short notice since we would all have needed visas to come to Kano,” Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo added that Kano was a strategic location because it was the home of radical and progressive ideals.

About Author

Nigerian’s Would Require Visa To Visit Kano If The Country Breaks Up – Osinbajo
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Osun State Ex-Deputy Gov. Iyiola Omisore Joins APC POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 21, 20170111

Omisore Refutes Report of Ejection at PDP NEC Meeting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The attention of the former Deputy Governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore has been drawn to a news report credited to City Mirror newspaper that he
Read More
Obaseki COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 17, 20200110

Gaidom Nullifies Obaseki’s Disqualification

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Victor Gaidom, deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has nullified the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from
Read More
November 16, 2013055

Anambra Guber: Elections May Not Be Smooth

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indications have emerged that the Anambra State gubernatorial elections might not be a smooth ride for frontline candidates, as voters approach the ballot b
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.