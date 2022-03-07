Nigerians Who Fled Ukraine Due To War With Russia Hits 1,112

March 7, 2022 110

The number of Nigerians, who fled Ukraine, as the country’s war with Russia lingers, has hit 1,112.

With the arrival of the fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the late hours of Sunday, March 6, 2022, the total of people who have now been evacuated into their home country, now stands at 1,112, and still counting.

Prior to the latest arrival, 807 people were evacuated to Nigeria in three batches, and have since been reunited with their families.

While welcoming the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed informed them that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the evacuation back home to safety and also provided a sum of USD$100 to be given to each of them.

The $100 that had been budgeted for each of them, according to Ahmed, is to aid their transportation to their various locations.

The DG of NEMA, who was represented by the Director Search and Rescue Air Commodore Edward Adedokun, further informed the returnees that arrangement has also been made for a night’s accommodation for them to rest before continuing to their homes.

Meanwhile, the Russian government had warned Ukraine neighbouring countries, including against Romania, against hosting Kyiv’s military aircraft.

Russia’s Defence Ministry maintained that any country who chose to host Ukraine’s military aircraft, could end up being involved in an armed conflict.

“We know for sure that Ukrainian combat aircraft have flown to Romania and other neighbouring countries,” defence ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov said in a video briefing.

“The use of the airfield network of these countries for basing Ukrainian military aviation with the subsequent use of force against Russia’s army can be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict.”