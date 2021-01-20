fbpx
Nigerians Warned By NIMC About Fake Twitter Account

January 20, 2021032
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has alerted Nigerians to a fake Twitter handle with the same name as the commission.

The commission issued the warning after news that the commission had begun to penalise those who were yet to link their National Identification Number (NIN) with their SIM circulated.

“By order of the federal government, today is given as the last chance to register your NIMC or face the wrath of what comes next,” the tweet read.

Denying the account, the commission via its official handle stated that the account through which the tweet was sent was an “imposter account”.

It tweeted, “The Twitter account @NIMC_ng is an imposter account. The official Twitter account of NIMC is @nimc_ng.

“Your NIN is your identity, avoid divulging personal information to fraudsters using parody accounts to harvest personal information of individuals”.

Nigerians had been directed to enrol for a NIN and link it with their SIM cards, stating that anyone who failed to do so would have their line deactivated.

The government had set the deadline to December 30, 2020, but was shifted to January 19, 2021, for those with NIN, and February 9, 2021, for those without.

