Nigerians to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine by the End of January 2021 – Minister

Nigerians will receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January 2021, according to the country’s health minister. Osagie Ehaire. He made the disclosure at the 28th Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which held at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja on Wednesday. The council was presided over by vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister stated that there is a technical assessment being carried out to ascertain the preferable vaccine option that best serves Nigerians.

The president who joined the meeting virtually is currently on a visit to his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

The meeting began with a muslim opening prayer which was led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd), followed by a Christian prayer by minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

Present at the meeting was the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs. Habiba Lawal, standing in for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is self-isolating with his wife after some members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 and Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

There are fifteen ministers who were physically present at the meeting, some of whom are the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Others include the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar; Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikpeazu.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers participated in the weekly council meeting from their respective offices in Abuja.