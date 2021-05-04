fbpx
Nigerians To Incur Additional N1.2bn Cost On Salary For Lawmakers

May 4, 2021075
Nigerian taxpayers will spend an average of N1.2bn monthly to maintain additional lawmakers, if a bill seeking to increase legislative seats which is currently being considered by the House of Representatives, scales through.

The bill titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to create Additional Special Seats for Women in the Federal and States Legislative Houses; and for Related Matters,’ passed second reading, on the floor of the House on April 28, 2021.

It seeks to, among other things, create an additional 111 seats dedicated solely to women at the federal and state legislatures. The Senate currently has 109 seats, while the House has 360.

The bill is being sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeo and 85 other members.

As of 2019, members of the 8th National Assembly disclosed some details of the lawmakers’ remuneration. While a Senator earned N700,000 as basic salary and N13.5m as running cost (including allowances), totalling N14.4m.

A member of the House earned a basic salary of N606,000 and running cost of N8.5m, totaling N9.1m.

Each of the 36 states has three Senate seats each and a representative of the Federal Capital Territory, while membership of the House is based on the population size of each state.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

