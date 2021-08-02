Nigerians Spent N2.11tn On Petrol In One Year

August 2, 2021 146

Nigerian spent a total of N2.11 trillion of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol in from March 2020 to March 2021, according to data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

This is contained in the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR),

The report stated that from March 2020 to March 2021, NNPC received proceeds of N2.129 trillion from the sale of different products and petrol earnings was 99.24 percent or N2.11 trillion of the total sales.

The Corporation said it sold a total of 17.374 billion litres of white products within the same period with PMS constituting 99.37 percent or 17.265 billion litres.

The NNPC said its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) sold N234.63 billion worth of petroleum products in March 2021.

It represented a 24.7 percent increase from the N188.15 billion earned from the sales of white products in February.

The report stated that the PPMC sold and distributed 1.75 billion litres of white products, which was higher than 1.4 billion litres sold in February.