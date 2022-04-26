fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

“Nigerians Spent More On Transport Fare In March” – NBS

April 26, 20220119
"Nigerians Spent More On Transport Fare In March" - NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that Nigerians paid more for transportation fares in March 2022 than the previous month across the various states.

The agency disclosed this in a report titled ‘Transport Fare Watch (MARCH 2022)’ which was published on Monday.

According to the NBS, the report presents the watch for last month covering various categories of the transport sector.

The report includes bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey – intercity, state route, charge per person; airfare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle, also known as okada, and waterway passenger transport.

“The average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 4.43 per cent on a month-on-month from ₦44,825.04 in February 2022 to ₦46,810.62 in March 2022,” the report said. “On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 28.26 per cent (₦36,495.41) in March 2021.

“The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to ₦3,270.94 in March 2022, indicating an increase of 5.29 per cent on a month-on-month compared to the value of ₦3,106.72 in February 2022. The fare, however, rose by 35.65 per cent (₦2,411.29) on a year-on-year, in March 2021.”

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop, the report revealed, increased by 4.41 per cent on a month-on-month from ₦513.72 in February 2022 to ₦536.35 in March 2022.

In terms of year-on-year, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 42.17 per cent from ₦377.27 in March 2021 to ₦536.35 in March 2022.

“In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 4.22 per cent on month-on-month from ₦379.12 in February 2022 to ₦395.12 in March 2022,” the report added. “Also, in terms of year-on-year, the fare rose by 45.57 percent from ₦271.44 in March 2021 to ₦395.12 in March 2022.

“The average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in March 2022 dropped to ₦890.03 showing a decrease of 2.53 per cent on month-on-month from ₦913.13 in February 2022. On year-on-year, the fare rose by 10.10 per cent from ₦808.38 in March 2021 to ₦890.03 in March 2022.”

Security Agents Begin Search For Owners Of Illegal Refinery

About Author

“Nigerians Spent More On Transport Fare In March” – NBS
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BEST DEALSCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 24, 20220160

Verve Cardholders Enjoy Discounts At Addide, Ebeano Supermarkets

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Since the beginning of April, Verve has been rewarding its cardholders through Verve Supersaver Promo. They have enjoyed a memorable shopping experience tha
Read More
February 22, 20170293

FG in Talks with China over $4.5billion Loan for Farm Machineries

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government of Nigeria is in talks with Peoples Republic of China over $4.5 billion loan to facilitate the production of agricultural machineries
Read More
NNPC Records N1.3tn Expenditure On Pipelines, Others In 11 Months – Report COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 10, 20200399

NNPC to Expand Operation to Neighbouring Counties

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is to extend some of its services, including the building of filling stations, to some neighbouring count
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.