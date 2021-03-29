‘Nigerians Should Stop Dwelling On Negative Things’ – Femi Adesina

March 29, 2021 156

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said that Nigerians must stop dwelling solely on the negative things if the country is to forge ahead in the progressive path.

Adesina made this statement while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He argued that there are silver linings in the sky, stressing that it is typical of Nigeria that when the break in the clouds come, no one talks about them.

Adesina’s comments come on the heels of some assertions made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, following a recent report that tagged Nigeria as the nation with the highest unemployment rate in the world.

Atiku said the present Nigerian government lacks the capacity to address issues facing the country.

The PDP presidential candidate in the last election called on stakeholders and elder statesmen to help in rescuing Nigeria which he noted is on the precipice.

In addressing Atiku and reacting to the negative report, Adesina maintained that all nations in the world experience negatives and if that becomes a focus then there will be more to talk about.

He, however, declared that there are positives in Nigeria, adding that Nigerians must look out for the positives and encourage themselves.

According to him, looking at the positives in Nigeria will not only help individuals but will also accelerate whatever the government is doing.

Adesina urged critics to cut the Buhari-led administration some slack and give Nigeria some credit. He noted that the nation is making progress, adding that though it may be slower than some want it, things are looking up.