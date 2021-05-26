Nigerians React To Godwin Emefiele’s ‘Fighter Jets’ Consignment Comment

May 26, 2021 31

Disclosing that Nigeria was scheduled to receive 12 fighter jets in July, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, noted that the delivery of the jets would aid Nigeria in its fight against insecurity; an announcement that has stirred conversation among Nigerians on social media.

Godwin Emefiele had said that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the sum of $496 million for the purchase of fighter jets in 2018.

He linked the procurement of the jets and their use to tackle insecurity to the development of the country’s economy, stating that “the level of insecurity must be low because if there is a high level of insecurity like what we see today, the economy will suffer.”

Emefiele noted that the Federal Government’s aim was to fight the biting insecurity in both the northeastern and southeastern parts of Nigeria.

However, Nigerians on Twitter have questioned the CBN governor’s authority on matters of insecurity in the country, which, according to the Twitterati community, should be handled by designated bodies in the security department.

Some of the responses are below:

Emefiele has switched portfolio from CBN Governor to Chief of Army Staff. He now buys jets for Nigerian Army. https://t.co/EupN78vXhV — Concerned citizen (Unwanted Tribe) (@aelinwa) May 25, 2021

Wonders shall never end, the CBN Governor doesn’t know his job again ? https://t.co/DItIOGGHP2 — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) May 25, 2021

I like how theyre all taking turns in running the country. A country with Party leader, Party chairman and President. Lori lo — ISH (@ishyish11) May 25, 2021

"when no one is in charge everyone takes charge" — Abiodun idowu (@omoniyen) May 26, 2021

I DONT EVEN THINK HE EVEN KNOWS WAT HE IS DOING TOTAL CONFUSION — alaka kolade (@AlakaKolade) May 26, 2021

Please what is Godwin Emefiele's portfolio again?



I am actually very confused at the moment. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) May 25, 2021