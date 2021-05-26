Nigerians React To Godwin Emefiele’s ‘Fighter Jets’ Consignment Comment

Disclosing that Nigeria was scheduled to receive 12 fighter jets in July, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, noted that the delivery of the jets would aid Nigeria in its fight against insecurity; an announcement that has stirred conversation among Nigerians on social media.
Godwin Emefiele had said that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the sum of $496 million for the purchase of fighter jets in 2018.
He linked the procurement of the jets and their use to tackle insecurity to the development of the country’s economy, stating that “the level of insecurity must be low because if there is a high level of insecurity like what we see today, the economy will suffer.”
Emefiele noted that the Federal Government’s aim was to fight the biting insecurity in both the northeastern and southeastern parts of Nigeria.
However, Nigerians on Twitter have questioned the CBN governor’s authority on matters of insecurity in the country, which, according to the Twitterati community, should be handled by designated bodies in the security department.
Some of the responses are below:
