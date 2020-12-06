Nigerians React As Abia Gov’s Chief Of Staff Sprays Money On Odumeje In His Office (Watch Video Here)

December 6, 2020 54

Many Nigerians have called for the dismisal of Abia State Governor’s Chief of Staff, Anthony Agbazuere, after a video of him spraying cash on Pastor Odumeje went viral.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that a social media user on Twitter with handle @Enwagboso posted the video on his timeline as he condemned the act also asking that the state governor should take necessary action.

“The position of the Chief of Staff to the Governor should come with a high moral behavior that drives leadership interactions.

“If I were to be the Governor of Abia state, Dr. A.B.C. Agbazuere would have lost this position the minute I see this video.

“As a Governor, there must be a culture of ethical behaviors for every politically appointed person. The Governor must set that tone.

“You cannot be dancing, and spraying money for the cameras in your office. That’s a bad reflection on the office of the Governor of Abia state.

“It shows a ridiculous level of being flippant in the corridors of power.

“This is a disrespectful attitude to Abians. He should be relieved of his post. The sack should be a Christmas gift to Abia state.” @Enwagboso tweeted.

The position of the Chief of Staff to the Governor should come with a high moral behavior that drives leadership interactions.



If I were to be the Governor of Abia state, Dr. A.B.C. Agbazuere would have lost this position the minute I see this video.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/FgQip3Jum2 — E.J. (@Enwagboso) December 6, 2020

See How Nigerians Reacted To Abia Gov’s Chief Of Staff Spray Money On Odumeje

Meanwhile, this is did not sit well Nigerians as they expressed their displeasure.

I understand the point,but the governor has not done the things that are crucial,what makes you think this would be a problem to him?

Even if he takes action over the video,is it priority?

Abia state is a failed state. Nothing bis working,how can morality work?😒 — Gorzhye (@stgorzhye) December 6, 2020

My problem is we normalise this for some people and cry blue murder when some other people do something similar. We should be consistent. There should be an outcry at all times when people act like this? Let this happen in Lagos? They will be calling for the head of Tinubu now? — OSENI Olanrewaju K-M (@lanrehussain) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, this online platform could not specify when the event happened or when the video was shot.