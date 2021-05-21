fbpx
Nigerians Raise Data Privacy Concerns As NCC Request For IMEI Of Phones

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerians Raise Data Privacy Concerns As NCC Request For IMEI Of Phones

May 21, 20210104
Nigerians Raise Data Privacy Concerns As NCC Request For IMEI Of Phones

Nigerians have raised concerns over the plan of the Federal Government through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to start collecting the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of mobile phones of Nigerians starting from July.

The collection of the IMEI has been described by NCC as Device Management Scheme (DMS) and one of the provisions in the revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card registration.

The IMEI is a 15-digit unique number for mobile devices that identifies each individual mobile device and its model specification and can be used in the tracking of stolen phones.

BizWatch Nigeria had exclusively reported last week that the policy was introduced to discourage mobile phone theft and their use for crimes.

However, there are the concerns that the Federal Government’s access to the IMEI of mobile devices of Nigerians coupled with National Identity Number (NIN) would give the government unbridled access to phone conversations and locations of all Nigerians in breach of data privacy and human rights.

An Information Technology analyst, Nosa Iyamu said the government will have access to call logs, messages, GPS or cellular location of the phone and its users and billing account, among others through the mobile network operators.

READ ALSO: NCC To Require IMEI Of Telecoms’ Subscribers From July

He said, “If they have the IMEI of a phone, they can send a request to all network operators and ask if the imei is active or has been recently active, in an attempt to identify the subscriber account.

“Once the subscriber account is identified, they can with the proper warrant (or, in extenuating circumstances, waiver) obtain everything the carrier knows or has on file.”

“This includes call and message logs, GPS or cellular location of the phone (and many past locations) billing and account information, and a lot more.”

“This is too much information for one government or the set of people in charge. It’s real power in the age of social networking and online transactions and interactions.”

Despite the section 5 of the Nigerian 1999 constitution guaranteeing the privacy and protection of citizens, their homes and telephone conversations and telegraphic communications.

A Human right Activist, Segun Awosanaya, said, “This madness ends here. It is actually lawful to disregard an unconscionable order that breaches the constitutionally protected rights and privacy of the citizenry. The alleged demand for citizens’ IMEI is an overreach that must be resisted by all and sundry.”

Nigerian law enforcement agencies in the past are known for obtaining call records, tracking and arresting Nigerians without getting a court order.

About Author

Nigerians Raise Data Privacy Concerns As NCC Request For IMEI Of Phones
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 8, 20163133

Stock Market Slips Away from Bear Grip as NSE Index Gains 0.31%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, traveled north for the first time on Thursday, January 7, after the market opened the year with three days cons
Read More
RCCG's Adeboye Loses 42-Year-Old Son NEWS
May 6, 20210270

RCCG’s Adeboye Loses 42-Year-Old Son

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, lost his son, 42-year-old Dare Adeboye. Dare, was reported to have passed on in
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
December 21, 20150105

NSE Lists Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company N8billion Bond

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, over the weekend listed an N8 billion Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, NMRC, bond on its platform. According to the NSE
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.