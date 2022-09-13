Nigerians Pay N378m To See Films In Cinemas

Nigerians paid N378 million to see films in cinemas across the country in August 2022.

Ope Ajayi, the President of Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), who disclosed this development, stated that the amount film enthusiasts spent in cinemas went up from N294 million in August 2021, representing an increase of 28% within a year.

The CEAN chief, however, noted that cinemas recorded a decline in their revenues last two months month (July), as they only realised N471 million combined.

“The 37 films shown in August realised over N378 million at the box office.

“13 Hollywood films accounted for 72.4% while 16 Nollywood films made a little over 22%,” he added.

Speaking further, Ajayi revealed that the top five highest-grossing films in August were -Thur: Love and Thunder, Bullet Train, Beast, Hey you! and League of Surpets.

“Thor: Love and Thunder remained the highest-grossing, with N80 million in the month, which brings its lifetime revenue at Nigeria’s box office to over N350 million, as of 31st August,” he revealed.