Nigerians Paid Lower Prices For Kerosene, Cooking Gas In January – NBS

Nigerian paid reduced prices for kerosene and cooking gas in January 2021, according to reports by National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on Tuesday.

The data showed reduced average prices for the two products compared to December 2020.

According to the NBS, the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.04 percent month-on-month and by -3.47 percent year-on-year to N1,949.02 in January 2021 from N1,949.75 in December 2020.

It said states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cooking gas were Bauchi (N2,480.00), Adamawa (N2,450.00) and Borno (N2,394.34).

Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Kaduna (N3,291.19), Zamfara (N3,565.83) and Niger (N3,675.00).

The report said that states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Cross River (N4,791.67), Sokoto (N4,753.42) and Akwa Ibom (N4,614.49).

According to NBS, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Enugu (N1,620.00), Ebonyi (N1,707.12) and Osun (N1,718.18).

Meanwhile, NBS reported that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by -0.64 percent month-on-month and increased by 8.31 percent year-on-year to N350.55 in January 2021 from N352.79 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Benue (N441.67), Taraba (N430.00) and Lagos (N402.67).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N244.05), Rivers (N274.56) and Delta (N280.77).

Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.32 percent month-on-month and decreased by -2.21 percent year-on-year to N1,191.13 in January 2021 from N1,175.59 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi (N1,580.00), Nasarawa (N1,465.50) and Gombe (N1,435.56).

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa (N846.67), Rivers (N847.22) and Sokoto (N855.56).