Nigerians Need More Fish, As Current Supply Doesn’t ‘Meat’ Demand

The effects of the pandemic continue to be felt across various sectors, and fish production in Nigeria is its latest victim, as supply fails to meet the demands of consumers.

Stating this was Director of Fishery and Aquaculture Department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ime Umo, who was a proxy of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

Umo stated this at a seminar convened by the Norwegian Seafood Council, disclosing that the country’s cheapest protein source was in short supply.

He said that Nigeria’s total fish production is about 1.123 million metric tonnes, while the yearly consumption of seafood is around 3.6 million metric tonnes.

He added that the supply of stockfish from Norway was about 8,000 metric tonnes that represented 0.4 percent of the total import volume of fish into Nigeria.

Umo noted that there needs to be a “cheap and affordable” diversification in the source of protein for Nigerians.

“The total fish production including imports in Nigeria still does not satisfy the total fish demanded.

“The volume of stockfish and stockfish heads imported into from Norway into the country is only about 8,000metric tonnes and this represents about 0.4 percent of the total volume of fish imported into Nigeria.

“Despite the fact that the government needs to reduce the nation’s import bills, we need to take cognisance of the importance of cheap and affordable protein and other nutrients for the Nigerian population that could be derived from products supplied by other friendly trading partners to support our local production to fill the gap of our domestic demand and supply.

“While initiating policies and regulation, there is need to be aware of the reciprocity of trade amongst nation and the fact that we can also involve our trading partners and friendly nations like Norway to assist us with our backward integration process into commercial aquaculture and for Nigeria’s processed aquaculture product to gain access into international fish trade market.”

“Nigeria is the largest producer of catfish in Africa. However, the processing of this major fish product remains majorly limited to the use of smoking. Investment opportunities, therefore, abound. Investment in large scale production of Tilapia and shrimps in all Nigeria’s inland and marine waters, export opportunities are currently available for these products.”

Local Meat Quandary

The southern part of Nigeria battles with another protein source deficiency, as meat vendors in the north, have cut off supply.

Recall that BizWatch reported on the refusal of meat vendors up north Nigeria to sell meat to consumers in the south.

In an announcement made by the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), the unfulfilled promise of the federal government to compensate meat vendors for losses recorded in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that resonated across the country influenced the meat strike.

The group demanded the sum of N47.5 million from the government as reparation.