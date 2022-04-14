Nigerians Must Link NIN To Unblock Their SIM Cards- NCC Insists

April 14, 2022 82

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised telecoms consumers whose Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards were barred from making calls to submit their National Identification Number (NIN) for revalidation and linkage.

NCC insisted that the service providers will not unbar affected SIMs until they are linked with the NC of the SIM cardholders.

NCC also advised telecoms subscribers to be mindful of fake websites designed by fraudsters to deceive subscribers with the pretext of helping them to link their SIM cards to their NINs.

In a recent statement issued by NCC and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC said: “This information has become necessary because of a viral weblink (https://bit.ly/NCC-Sim-Unbar-Gov-Ng) being circulated on social media and some websites. The link and accompanying narrative represent patent misinformation and disinformation certainly designed to mislead the general public about the SIM cards barred from making calls due to non-linkage with NIN at the set deadline.

“The misleading, viral message mischievously displays the NCC logo and ostensibly promises members of the public that, by clicking the web link and following further instructions in that regard, subscribers with barred SIM cards can unbar such SIMs across mobile networks without a valid NIN.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NCC wishes to state categorically that it never issued such statement, directing subscribers or indicating that subscribers can unbar their SIM without a NIN. As such, the originators and peddlers of the spurious message were out to mischievously mislead unsuspecting members of public. Therefore, their message should be disregarded.”

The statement said the NCC remained the national regulatory authority for telecommunications in Nigeria. It is co-driving the NIN-SIM linkage with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as directed by the federal government.

Having disclaimed the false viral message, the Commission wishes to officially inform affected telecom subscribers on how they can get their SIMs actively connected to make calls.