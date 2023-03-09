Nigerians May Suffer From Mental Illnesses By The Lack Of Naira

More than 60 million Nigerians suffer from mental illnesses, according to the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, though only 10% of them can get the right treatment.

Nigerians are irritated and frustrated by the total lack of naira. If the situation is not addressed, many Nigerians will suffer from mental health crises, necessitating hospitalization due to a lack of infrastructure and manpower.

Taiwo Sheikh, a professor of psychiatry at the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State, College of Medical Sciences, Department of Psychiatry, has issued a warning that the lack of both the old and new naira notes will cause many Nigerians to become frustrated and depressed.

In addition, he warned that if the Federal Government does not act quickly to address the issue, suicide rates will worsen across the nation.

Recent national events, like the scarcity of fuel, have made Nigerians’ mental health ineffective.

There is evidence of frustration in society and when people are frustrated, they tend to transfer aggression.

When you are unable to resolve the issue that is making you frustrated, you focus your rage in another direction. The limited supply of the naira is a major irritation.

It is unusual for an adult to strip naked in a bank. It is also uncommon for individuals to physically assault one another in front of an automated teller machine to obtain money. Your perception of what is ideal has changed.

The prevalence of mental illness will rise if the situation is not under control.

If this upsetting situation and the frustration it causes are not addressed, it will lead to mental illnesses that will increase the nation’s suicide rate.

People will experience depression and anxiety disorders. They will become psychotic, violent, and suicidal. People will attack others due to several factors, including the transfer of aggression.

The situation of those who already have mental illnesses will get worse.

According to Psychiatrists, “a person’s ability to successfully navigate the challenges of daily life without hurting themselves or other people is referred to as their mental health. It involves more than just the absence of mental illness”.

When we discuss effective mental health and mental illness, there is something in-between those two states that are present. What we call that space in between is this period of distress and irritation.

Consequently, if you don’t handle such stressful situations well, they could develop into obvious mental illnesses.

if you can deal with a distressing situation appropriately, you can restore your effective well-being. You can also take on life’s challenges and move forward.

Conditions like naira scarcity interfere with mental health at its best.

Giving insight into the importance of having effective mental well-being, Your ability to have your aspiration without hurting another person and pursue it within the expected norms of a socio-cultural setting and contribute to the development of your community.

Nigerians’ ability to think has been disrupted by the country’s current state, which has left many feeling distressed and frustrated.

They have been forcibly removed from their comfortable atmosphere of sound mental health. Nigerians no longer place a high priority on having the best mental health, and as a result, we are struggling to cope and, in our struggle, to cope, we start throwing our anger at others and start showing abnormal behaviors.

A lot of people will develop mental illnesses as a result of insufficient management of the situation, necessitating treatment.

The edge has already been reached. We will have more people with mental disorders if it is not checked, the psychiatrist warned.

We compel the government to take action that will lessen national angst.

Government should take action that is very appropriate to lessen people’s suffering, frustration, and distress. Government should increase the amount of money available to people so they can meet their basic needs.