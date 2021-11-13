fbpx

‘Nigerians In Diaspora Received Quality Education At Home’ – Buhari

November 13, 20210103
President Muhammadu Buhari said that Nigerians all over the world are very competitive, stating that they acquired the trait and knowledge from home due to the proper education and immersion in business rudiments that they got from home (Nigeria).

Nigeria’s President revealed this on Friday when he met with His Excellency Shaikh Shakboot Alnahyan, the Minister of State Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, the President’s special media aide, President Buhari described Nigerians as “competitive both at home and abroad,” and urged them to always abide by the rules of their host countries.

Said the President: “Nigerians are all over the place, very competitive. And the competitiveness starts from home, where they have acquired a good education, gone into businesses, and then take all that abroad.”

He encouraged Nigerians in Diaspora to “subject themselves to the rules and standards of the country in which they live either as working class, or doing businesses.”

President Buhari welcomed the offer by the UAE to partner with Nigeria in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure logistics, and provision of vaccines to further control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Shakboot Alnahyan said his country “thinks very highly “of President Buhari’s leadership, noting that he was striving to “build a better future for generations to come.”

He said there were lots of Nigerians in his country, “who add much value,” assuring that the headwinds of the recent past in the relationship “are now behind us.

We want to secure, deepen and strengthen the association for the future. We have a lot in common. We may be taking small steps, but they are leading somewhere.”

On proposed investments in Nigeria, Alnahyan said it would be a win-win situation, “which would bring hope and opportunities for people in both countries. We want to come and add quality and value.”

He equally commended the Nigerian government for its robust tackling of violent extremism.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

