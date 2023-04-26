Nigerians Grumble As MultiChoice Upgrades DStv And GOtv Subscription

The increase in DStv and GOtv subscription prices by MultiChoice has angered Nigerians.

In light of rising operating costs, some pay television providers in the nation have adjusted their rates.

Few days after Chinese-owned StarTimes, which operates as a television provider, announced new prices for its packages, MultiChoice Nigeria had previously announced new tariffs.

MultiChoice informed its customers via text messages that the cost of its DSTV and GOTV packages would be increasing by 17%. It specified that the new rates would go into effect on May 1, 2023, and it gave an explanation of why there had been an increase in costs for business operations.

“Dear Customer, Please Note That From May 1, Your Monthly Subscription (Premium) Will Be N24,500,” reads a portion of the message that was sent to the decoders of DStv Premium subscribers. Make sure you are active by April 30 if you want to keep your old price of N21,000 for up to 12 months.

Additionally, under the new system, the monthly cost of the Compact+ bouquet would increase to N16,600 from N14,250. Subscribers to the Compact bouquet would pay N10,500 instead of N9,000 under the new pricing regime, while Confam subscribers would pay N6,200 instead of N5,300.

Instead of paying N2,950 and N2,150, those with DStv Yanga and Padi would pay N3,500 and N2,500, respectively.

Subscribers to the GOtv service would pay N6,400 for the GOtv Supa package as opposed to N5,500, and N4,850 for the GOtv Max package as opposed to N4,150.

Subscribers to GOtv Jolli will begin paying N3,300 instead of N2,800, and the rates for GOtv Jinja and GOtv Lite will also increase from N1,900 to N2,250 and N900 to N1,100, respectively.

MultiChoice Nigeria has, as usual, offered a price lock to customers who renew their subscriptions before the due dates in order to lessen the impact of the price review.

If customers choose to pay monthly before their subscriptions expire, they can pay the old rates for 12 months. Similar to that, it gives subscribers the chance to pay the old rates while still within the year before the new prices take effect.

According to a price comparison by nation, South African DStv Premium subscribers would pay 879 Rands ($48.48 at 18.1 Rand to the dollar), whereas Nigerian DStv Premium subscribers would pay the equivalent of $33.11 (N740 to a dollar).

Nigerian Compact + subscribers will pay a monthly fee of N16,600 ($22.43), whereas South African subscribers will pay 579 Rand ($31.94). It was also discovered that compact customers in Nigeria will pay the equivalent of $14.19 (N10,500).

Kenyan subscribers will pay KES 9,500 ($70.06), KES 5,900 ($43.51), and KES 3,300 ($24.34) for each of the three bouquets, respectively.

However, Nigerians have been vocal about their displeasure with the decision since MultiChoice announced the increase in subscription rates.

Some of the comments are: “I don’t even object to DSTV raising their prices; it’s the stagnant content that irritates me. In addition to football, news, and music, they frequently rerun old documentaries and reality television programs. Also, Showmax requires additional payment”.

“This is completely absurd. Now that they are aware of the struggles of Nigerians, how on earth are they managing? Does anyone know of any DSTV alternatives? They dare to write “Nigeria only” When I am barely making $9,000 a month, I cannot pay $10,000 five hundred.