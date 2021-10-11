fbpx

Nigerians Groan As Price Of Cooking Gas Continues To Increase

October 11, 2021095
Nigerians Groan As Price Of Cooking Gas Continue To Increase

The price of cooking gas in Nigeria has been on an increasing streak, with the price of gas increasing at a fast rate, thereby crippling the economy and the pockets of Nigerians. Gas has been embraced by a lot of Nigerians, which has reduced the rate of kerosene or firewood cooking.

Consumers

Consumers have lamented about the continuous increase in the price of gas, what was once affordable has now become overly expensive yet the price of labour/salary has not increased.

While speaking with some consumers, a lady living at Ogun State complained that she used to buy gas for N6,200 per 12.5 kg now it is N7,200. Another consumer revealed that he can no longer afford to fill up his cylinder due to the increase, so he goes for what he can afford.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Nigeria Suffers 27% Cooking Gas Supply Shortfall in August

Association

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the shortfall in gas supply was highlighted by the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, as one of the reasons for the recent hike in the price of the commodity.

Kyari said the corporation was working with other agencies and a strategy has been developed to expand its sources in order to ensure gas is directly delivered to the homes of end-users.

“Today, this country is under-supplied with gas. I can tell you that we are having difficulty feeding our network across the country with gas, every day, it is a trouble to deliver gas. Once your supply is weak, it will affect pricing”, the NNPC GMD said.

“The supply mechanism of our LPG is very weak, that is why we are collaborating extensively to make sure that we are able to extract LPG from our gas resources so that it is made available to the market. Once supply becomes high, definitely, the price will definitely be impacted.”

“We are transiting and we will continue to add more volume into the market so that we bring down the prices.”

One other reason for the recent hike is the re-introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on imported LPG, according to the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM).

Implication

If the price of gas does not decrease, it is possible that some Nigerians can revert to kerosine and firewood which would further worsen the climate.

The usage of cooking gas has become more important now that there is a need to reduce the amount of CO2 emissions going into the airr.

This is an alternative way of protecting the earth and its climate from the hazardous effects of greenhouse gases since this by-product of crude oil emits a smokeless pale blue flame (under normal circumstances).

Due to the hike in the price of food and gas, daily meals might reduce to save cost, thereby, reducing the rate of healthy living and happiness.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

