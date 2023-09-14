Nigerians Express Blackout As National Grid Collapses

The national electricity grid on Thursday morning collapsed causing a severe power outage across several states in Nigeria.

The grid failure has resulted in a major loss of supplies to electricity distributors statewide.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, some electrical distribution firms verified the occurrence.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the catastrophic system collapse in a message to its consumers via its X account, formerly Twitter.

The company also stated that it is in continual communication with the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo and will keep customers updated as new information becomes available.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc said this morning on its X account (formerly Twitter) that it is on standby awaiting detailed information on the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40am today, 14th September,2023. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo,” the statement read.