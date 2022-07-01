Nigerian’s Data Usage Surges By 413% Despite Having Low Broadband

Despite having less than 50% broadband penetration, Nigeria’s data use climbed by 413.79% in four years, with 41.38 million new members joining the country’s Internet population, according to figures from the Nigerian Communications Commission.

According to NCC industry figures, Nigeria’s Internet data use jumped from 68,154.12 terabytes in 2018 to 350,165.39 terabytes in 2021. Broadband penetration grew from 19.97% (38.12 million) in January 2018 to 40.88% over the study period (78.04 million). GSM Internet customers grew from 100.23 million in January 2018 to 141.62 million in February 2018. Despite its poor broadband penetration, Nigeria has made progress in increasing broadband capacity.

When data usage increased from 68,154.12TB in December 2018 to 125,149.86TB as of December 2019, the NCC said, “The increase in data usage is directly linked to the increased Broadband penetration in the country within the year.

‘The commission provided the necessary regulator support for Operators to implement the various initiatives within the year that increased data usage in the country.”

In 2020, when data consumption increased from 123,648TB in December 2019 to 205,880.4TB as of December 2020, the commission added, “The increase in data usage is directly linked to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal activities and most functions had to be held virtually including schools, corporate meetings etc.”

The recent increase in the nation’s data use has been connected to an increase in smartphone and 4G coverage. The amount of data used increased from 205,880.4TB in December 2020 to 350,165.39TB in December 2021. Karl Toriola, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, recently said that around half of the company’s subscribers had smartphones. From 12.76 million in December 2018 to 43.51 million in December 2021, the number of individuals utilizing 4G has grown. In Nigeria, mobile broadband serves as the backbone for Internet access.

In its November report on the country, the World Bank stated that the country has the opportunity to accelerate its digital transformation by exploiting its relatively robust mobile broadband infrastructure.

It said, “Nigeria has the largest mobile market in Sub-Saharan Africa, supported by strong mobile broadband infrastructure and improved international connectivity.”

The president of the Association of Telecoms Cable TV and Internet Subscribers, Sina Bilesanmi, stated, “There is a difference between making calls and data usage of the subscriber. Also, people do not have a choice but to migrate online.”

In the National Development Plan 2021 – 2025, the Federal Government disclosed that only 473 of the 774 local governments in the nation have Internet access. In the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, the nation disclosed its plan to increase broadband coverage to 90 per cent of its population.