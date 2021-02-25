Nigerians Consume 80 Terabytes Of Data Monthly – NCC

February 25, 2021 34

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, says Nigerians consume over 80 terabytes of data every month.

The Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, made this known in an interview published by the commission on Wednesday.

This increase in data usage, according to him, aligned with the growth in online activities by Nigerians.

Danbatta said, “According to the latest statistics on data usage, Nigerians are consuming in excess of about 80 terabytes of data every month.

“We have seen this trend for quite a while increase in data usage associated with an increase in online activities. Therefore, increase in demand for data by consumers.”

READ ALSO: Togo, Niger, Benin Owe Nigeria N6.18 Billion For Electricity

The EVC said due to consumers’ complaints on speedy data depletion, the commission embarked on a nationwide campaign to enlighten telecoms consumers on data management.

“We are aware of the difficulties that consumers are experiencing when it comes to data services. We have received a multitude of complaints about the way and manner data is depleted,” the NCC added.

“Whether the data depletion is as a result of usage by consumers or allegations that mobile network operators are short-changing consumers is something we took a serious interest in and conducted investigations to get to the root of the problem.

“We are doing this because we want to defend the interest of the consumers. We dedicated 2017 as the year of the consumer. We equally went round the country enlightening consumers on what to do in order to protect themselves.”