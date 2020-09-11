Nigerians Can Convert Their Cars from Consuming Petrol to Gas from October -Sylva

The Federal Government has revealed that Nigerians can now convert cars using petrol to gas, which is cheaper, with effect from October 2020.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this during a press briefing with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, September 11, 2020.

Sylva said, “To give it (deregulation) a human face, we are introducing an alternative fuel. We are giving autogas. Gas will now become fuel for our cars. This programme will be rolled out within the next month. So, if you go to a filling station and you convert your car to dual capability or dual fuel, then you drive into a typical filling station, you will find gas LPG, you find CNG and NLG being sold.

“So, if you look at the price of PMS versus the price of gas and you think that gas is cheaper which of course, it is going to be cheaper. Gas will even be cheaper than PMS as it is today. So you see that we are also giving an alternative to ordinary Nigerians.’’

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) ordered about 9,000 filling stations across the country, to start the installation of facilities for gas products. The move is expected to improve the utilization of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Autogas, as an alternative fuel for Nigerians.

Source: Nairametrics