Nigerians have taken to Twitter to blast and condemn Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives for enrolling for a leadership course at Harvard University, an Ivy league school in the Unites States.

Gbajabiamila was dragged on social media after announcing he will be studying at Harvard University whilst public universities in Nigeria have been on strike since February, 2022.

Back to class. In a leadership course at @Harvard @Kennedy_School . Forget the number of grey hairs one is never too old to learn, broaden or sharpen your skills pic.twitter.com/br1Pqjyq8q — Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) July 26, 2022 Nigerians have taken to Twitter to condemn Gbajabiamila for going to school abroad while the students have been calling on the Federal Government to end the strike.

Here are some of the replies/backlash from Twitter

Going to school in Nigeria is a course on its own.

Are we truly the leaders of tomorrow?

Who did we offend?💔😑



Halima Abubakar Femi Gbajabiamila Ese Brume Herme Last Last Portable Sheggz Nigerians ASSU pic.twitter.com/R3OkPNG9I5 — olarotimi akorede👑 (@olarotimikorede) July 26, 2022

Your government insulted millions of Nigerian students with inadequate educational schemes, and furthermore you mock them with your admission into a foreign institution?!……. God's wrath will find its course your way, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. https://t.co/SUBSVvzcdJ — Sanje-Jagunmolu (@juwonadedeji) July 26, 2022

While ASUU, NLC & TUC are striking APC stalwart is going to Harvard, using state funds and some pple are still campaigning for APC!



Umahi #Obidatti2023 #obidatti023 Femi Gbajabiamila Amotekun Reno Kuje Abuja Top 5 Abuja Opay #BBNaija7 #BigBrotherNaija pic.twitter.com/pdy59tWRu0 — I'm OBIdient (@Mattonah) July 27, 2022

That Femi Gbajabiamila’s tweet is still pissing me off. So insensitive and tone deaf. Our leaders are truly wicked people.



If Harvard too was on strike would he be in school? — JAG II, Esq. (@jagganiyu) July 26, 2022

ASUU is not on strike in Harvard so Femi Gbajabiamila can attend classes and even snap picture. — Azubike Osumili (@azuosumili) July 26, 2022

Femi Gbajabiamila resume class at Harvard University amid #ASUU strike and you planning to vote APC again …

There was country called Nigeria 🇳🇬🇳🇬😭, what a nation



Pitobi #Nlcprotest recession anambra state Mercy eke machala Aso rocks buga Siemens national anthem pic.twitter.com/dwDJZTxgiU — prudence_Daniels™🔱💋❤️✨💅 (@prudenceovlagos) July 26, 2022

Femi Gbajabiamila just exhibited extreme selfishness and shithousery. This is difficult to believe. Our kids have been at home for 6months and you do photo ops? Shame on you! Tueh! 🤮 pic.twitter.com/r4EnOY16kc — Igba (@Carlitopapa) July 26, 2022

ASUU has been on strike since February but Nigeria’s no. 3 man, Femi Gbajabiamila is doing a leadership course abroad and now splashing the pictures on social media. The audacity and tone-deafness. — Bankole Adebayo A. (@AdeBanqie) July 26, 2022

ASUU is on strike, but Here is your Honorable Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila receiving lectures at Havard University.



Congratulations Nigerians pic.twitter.com/r4UktNHxR0 — Adenekan Mayowa (@Mayorspeaks) July 26, 2022

@Harvard @Kennedy_School please expel Femi Gbajabiamila from your school. He is the speaker Fed. House of Representatives of Nigeria & Nigerian schools are on strike for 6 months due to lack of funding. Such irresponsible leaders shouldn't be allowed in your highly rated school. https://t.co/ok42yYtfkL — Chukwuemeka (@Emeka_Nebeife) July 26, 2022

Femi Gbajabiamila had the insentience to post his enrollment into Harvard while varieties under ASUU are on strike because during elections students don't vote en mass.



The joke is on the young people.

May Nigeria remain #Obidient for live – democratically aware — Harrison Kenedinum (@HarriGoodfellow) July 27, 2022

Femi Gbajabiamila is in Harvard University attending a leadership training while Nigeria Universities are on strike for over 5 months. Nigeria politicians are absolutely insensitive and useless. People are wicked but Nigerian politicians are "wickedest".#BBCAfricaEye #Machala pic.twitter.com/i4exXW1FLN — Vayolence HQ (@vayolenceHQ) July 27, 2022

You will be thinking Femi Gbajabiamila, a serving National Assembly speaker would delete the tweet celebrating his admission into Harvard



But as usual, them no send una papa. We can’t do nothing !! We only rant on twitter & go back to vote these men into offices



It’s our fault — Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) July 27, 2022

Are you not ashame Femi Gbajabiamila?



Thousands of Nigerian students are at home for five months now because of the ongoing strike. Yet this is you enjoying the wealth of another man's land.



It's time consulate deny political office holders like you entry to their countries. — GIDEON BENSON (@gideonbenson_) July 27, 2022

It’s very insensitive of Femi Gbajabiamila to post picture of him in Harvard University while protest is ongoing in Nigeria about Education.



So all his handler and aides didn’t see anything wrong in that? 💁‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Adeyemi “Urban” Oba (@AdeyemiUrban) July 27, 2022