Nigerians Are Waiting For Us To Rescue Them – PDP National Chairman

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu has asked all members to support the party’s campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ayu made the remarks on Monday at the start of the PDP presidential rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom’s capital.

Ayu, referring to the camp of Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, said the PDP needs every member to get “on board” and campaign for the party’s victory in the 2023 elections.

Wike and his supporters had previously stated that they would not participate in the PDP’s presidential campaign until Ayu resigned as national chairman.

The Rivers governor and his allies, including Abia’s Okezie Ikpeazu, Benue’s Samuel Ortom, Oyo’s Seyi Makinde, and Enugu’s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, did not attend the flag-off ceremony on Monday.

Ayu expressed optimism about the party’s chances, saying the campaign is starting “slowly” to allow other disgruntled members to join.

“We are moving slowly so that those who are yet on board will join us on the train.

“It is important for us as leaders. Nigeria is not interested in our personal quarrels; Nigeria is waiting for us to come and rescue them from what is worrying them,” he said.

“Nigerians are hungry; Nigerians are suffering from all sorts of sickness; Nigerians cannot move from one point to another without worries; Nigerians cannot sleep because of insecurity.

“Nigerians are getting more and more divided; Nigerians are complaining and are hoping that what we did for them in the last 16 years, we will come back and do it for them again.

“Let us all join hands together because we have the solution. Already, we have penned down the covenant with Nigerians. We will restore the economy to its glory.

“All young people will get jobs; the economy will grow; there will be more industries. Every PDP governor has performed well.

“Therefore, when we get to power from state houses of assembly to the state governors, the national assembly, we need all of them to support our president who is coming to power next year to redeem Nigerians. PDP will not disappoint you.”